Aker Solutions secures extension from ExxonMobil Canada for Hebron Platform

Grant Rowles Grant Rowles July 29, 2020
Norway’s Aker Solutions has secured a five-year contract extension from ExxonMobil Canada Properties for the provision of engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) services at the Hebron platform, offshore Canada’s Newfoundland.

The five-year extension starts in the summer of 2020, and has an estimated value of NOK1.4bn ($153.6m).

Linda Aase, executive vice president for brownfield projects at Aker Solutions, commented: “We are delighted to be extending our strong relationship with ExxonMobil in Canada, and to further strengthen the international footprint of our brownfield services business.”

Aker Solutions has been providing EPC services at Hebron since 2015. 

