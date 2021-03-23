Aker Solutions secures FPSO engineering contract from MISC

Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract by MISC to provide detailed engineering services for an FPSO facility offshore Brazil.

The work scope includes detailed design for topsides, hull, marine and subsea interfaces, and the project will be led by Aker Solutions’ engineering team in Kuala Lumpur with the support from the company’s other engineering hubs globally.

“Aker Solutions has extensive experience in both newbuild and modification for FPSOs. Our engineering team in Kuala Lumpur has over 30 years of proven capability in executing engineering projects globally,” said Aker Solutions’ Engineering Malaysia and Global Business Development senior vice-president Jason Brown.