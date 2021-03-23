EuropeOffshore

Aker Solutions secures FPSO engineering contract from MISC

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 24, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute

Aker Solutions has been awarded a contract by MISC to provide detailed engineering services for an FPSO facility offshore Brazil.

The work scope includes detailed design for topsides, hull, marine and subsea interfaces, and the project will be led by Aker Solutions’ engineering team in Kuala Lumpur with the support from the company’s other engineering hubs globally.

“Aker Solutions has extensive experience in both newbuild and modification for FPSOs. Our engineering team in Kuala Lumpur has over 30 years of proven capability in executing engineering projects globally,” said Aker Solutions’ Engineering Malaysia and Global Business Development senior vice-president Jason Brown.

Tags
Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 24, 2021
0 0 Less than a minute
Jason Jiang

Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button