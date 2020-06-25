Aker Solutions selected by Equinor for subsea system at Breidablikk

Aker Solutions has been awarded a letter of intent from Equinor for the delivery of a subsea system at the Breidablikk project in the North Sea.

The potential contract value is around NOK 2bn ($206.5m), excluding options, with the work cope covering subsea production system and associated equipment including 15 subsea trees in the first phase.

Luis Araujo, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions, said: “We are delighted to be awarded a letter of intent by Equinor, which will lead to more activity at many of our facilities in Norway and beyond.”

Breidablikk is located on the Norwegian Continental Shelf, north-east of the Grane field in the North Sea. An investment decision will be made on the field later this year.