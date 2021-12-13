Aker Solutions, Subsea 7 and ABB awarded FEED contracts with AkerBP

Aker BP has awarded contracts worth around NOK440m ($49m) to alliance partners Aker Solutions, Subsea 7 and ABB to deliver front-end engineering and design (FEED) for a new central platform on Valhall, as well as a new platform and tie-in of the King Lear field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The joint development will contribute to an extended lifetime and increased value creation from Valhall. The concept consists of a new process and wellhead platform (NCP) which has a bridge connection to the Valhall field centre, and an unmanned platform on King Lear, around 50 km from the field centre. New infrastructure will be laid on the seabed to connect the two fields. A total of 19 wells are planned, and the concept also includes considerable modification work on the Valhall field centre.​

Aker Solutions, as part of the Fixed Facilities Alliance, will deliver topsides and jackets for both NCP and King Lear, while ABB will be in charge of the electrical, instrument, control systems and telecom (EICT).

As part of the Subsea Alliance, Aker Solutions has been contracted for umbilicals for King Lear and related subsea infrastructure, and Subsea 7 will provide risers and pipelines. Aker Solutions will also carry out modifications on the Valhall field centre.

Pandion Energy is Aker BP’s partner in the Valhall licence. PGNiG is the partner in King Lear, which was discovered in 1988. The partnerships have decided to proceed with the selected concept for NCP and King Lear. Further maturing will now follow through the FEED phase, until a final investment decision and submission of plan for development and operation is planned in late 2022.​

“This development will allow Aker BP to secure continued high production from the Valhall field centre and the flank platforms in the area after 2028. The development also provides access to resources from Valhall and King Lear. Aker BP is planning pre-investments for extra well space on both installations and secure flexibility to tie in of new discoveries as there is still additional upside potential in the area,” said AkerBP’s SVP operations and asset development Ine Dolve.