Aker Solutions to spin off offshore wind and carbon capture businesses

Norwegian energy engineering company Aker Solutions, part of Aker Holdings, has announced plans to spin-off of its offshore wind and carbon capture businesses.

The company’s offshore wind development business has been transferred into subsidiary Aker Offshore Wind Holding while the carbon capture business has been transferred into another subsidiary, Aker Carbon Capture.

Aker Solutions intend to issue new shares in both Aker Carbon Capture and Aker Offshore Wind, through two contemplated private placements raising about NOK500m ($55.5m) in each subsidiary.

Following completion of the private placements, the two subsidiaries are expected to be listed on the Merkur Market, a multilateral trading facility operated by the Oslo Stock Exchange from August 26.