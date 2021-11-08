Aker Solutions wins another Chevron contract in Australia

Aker Solutions has been awarded another contract from Chevron for the Jansz-Io subsea gas compression development, offshore Australia.

The contract worth between NOK200m ($23.3m) and NOK700m ($81m) will see the Norwegian firm deliver engineering, design and manufacturing of about 70 km of dynamic subsea umbilicals.

The scope of work includes three subsea compressor umbilicals, two subsea pump umbilicals, as well as ancillary equipment and spares. The umbilicals will provide power from the platform to the subsea compressor and pump modules.

Earlier in July, the company sealed a NOK7bn deal with Chevron Australia to provide a subsea gas compression system for the same project. This will be the second subsea gas compression system delivered globally by Aker Solutions, which is expected during 2025.