Aker Solutions wins Empire Wind FEED contract

Norway’s Aker Solutions has signed a front-end engineering and design (FEED) contract with Empire Offshore Wind for the design and delivery of concrete foundations for the wind turbine generators (WTG) at the planned Empire Wind project in New York.

Empire Wind is being developed by Equinor and BP.

Aker Solutions will analyze how to design, construct and install concrete substructures standing on the seafloor to support the WTGs. The scope also includes analysis of construction methods and models for marine operations to install the structures.

“In recent years, we have increased our activity within low-carbon and renewable energy projects, and offshore wind is a key growth area. Aker Solutions is already delivering concrete hulls to Equinor’s Hywind Tampen offshore floating wind project. We are pleased to see that the Empire Wind development is considering using proven concrete technology, and that we can contribute with our expertise,” said Kjetel Digre, chief executive officer of Aker Solutions.

Work starts immediately and will be completed in August.