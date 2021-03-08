EuropeOffshoreOffshore Wind

Aker Solutions wins Nordsee Ost arbitration in Germany

Jason Jiang Jason JiangMarch 8, 2021
Aker Solutions has announce that it has received the final ruling from an arbitration tribunal in Germany in a proceeding between Aker Solutions and a German energy company regarding disputes under the Nordsee Ost offshore wind farm project.

The ruling entitles Aker Solutions to receive EUR67m ($80m), of which approximately EUR23m relates to interest.

The work was delivered by Kvaerner in 2013, before its merger with Aker Solutions. The arbitration proceedings were initiated regarding compensation for various changes to the work scope.

