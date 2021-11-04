Aker unveils massive floating wind-to-hydrogen scheme for Scotland

Aker Horizons portfolio companies Aker Offshore Wind and Aker Clean Hydrogen, together with classification society DNV, presented a plan at the COP 26 climate change conference in Glasgow on how to use Scottish offshore wind resources in the North Sea to make the country an exporter of clean energy.

The project, called Northern Horizons, could start production in 2030. It would utilise floating offshore wind turbines to produce 10 GW of energy to power multiple floating installations which would produce green hydrogen for onwards transmission to a net zero hydrogen refinery on Shetland. The refinery would produce a range of zero carbon energy solutions for local consumption and export, including ammonia, liquid hydrogen, and synthetic fuels.

“This is a technically and economically feasible plan to deliver floating offshore wind at the scale needed to deliver clean energy products which can be used to help decarbonise fuel-heavy industries such as shipping and aviation,” said Sian Lloyd-Rees, managing director of Aker Offshore Wind UK.

The project would tap turbines nearly as tall as the London Shard on floating platforms more than 130 km from Shetland. According to the report, enough liquid hydrogen would be produced to power 40% of the total mileage of local UK buses, as well as enough synthetic fuel to make 750 round trips from the UK to New York. Aker said it would also create thousands of jobs and the investment of billions of pounds during construction and operation.