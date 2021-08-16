EnvironmentEuropeGas

Aker, Yara and Statkraft form HEGRA

The three Norwegian companies Yara, Aker Clean Hydrogen and Statkraft have launched a new joint venture called HEGRA which aims to electrify and decarbonise the ammonia production facility at Herøya, producing 800,000 tonnes annually within seven years.

HEGRA is short for HErøya GReen Ammonia, and is jointly co-owned by the three companies with each holding 1/3 of the share capital.

HEGRA aims to develop a competitive advantage in a growing global ammonia and hydrogen economy, as well as creating green jobs in an important Norwegian export industry.

Former Statnett CEO, now HEGRA’s chairman, Auke Lont said: “The timing of HEGRA is important because it will be key to establish a well-functioning domestic and regional market before the global demand for ammonia increases. We look forward to engaging with authorities and the industry on how to realize one of the first large-scale industrial projects within green hydrogen and ammonia in Norway.”

