AKOFS Offshore scores new vessel contract with Petrobras

Oslo-based AKOFS Offshore has inked a firm contract with Petrobras for its 2010-built vessel Aker Wayfarer, which will continue to perform services as a subsea equipment support vessel (SESV) in Brazil. 

The contract is for 1,415 days, with services set to commence in the first half of 2023. 

AKOFS Offshore said it will be executing the operations jointly with its partners, Bravante for marine services and Oceaneering for remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services.

A total contract value is about $282m, of which about $198m will be revenue allocated to AKOFS Offshore and included in the company’s backlog.

AKOFS Offshore, which is 50% owned by Akastor and 25% owned by Mitsui & Co and Mitsui OSK Lines, operates three ships that provide subsea well intervention and installation services to the oil and gas industry.

In December, the company also signed a firm three-year contract with Petrobras for its 2009-built offshore subsea construction vessel Skandi Santos. The contract will begin in Q4 2022 and is valued at about $107m. 

