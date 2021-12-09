AmericasEuropeOffshore

AKOFS Offshore wins three-year OSCV contract with Petrobras

Photo of Adis Ajdin Adis AjdinDecember 9, 2021
AKOFS Offshore

Oslo-based AKOFS Offshore has signed a firm three-year contract with Petrobras for its 2009-built offshore subsea construction vessel Skandi Santos which will perform a broad scope of services in Brazil.

The contract will commence in Q4 2022 and the total contract value is about $107m. AKOFS Offshore will be performing the Skandi Santos operations with its partners Bravante for marine services and IKM Subsea for remotely operated vehicle (ROV) services.

The Skandi Santos is now completing its current contract with Petrobras which began March 1, 2010. In addition to the vessel, AKOFS Offshore also operates the Aker Wayfarer and AKOFS Seafarer for Petrobras and Equinor, respectively.

The company is owned by Akastor, holding 50%, and Mitsui & Co and Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) with 25% each.

