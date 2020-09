Multiple sources link UAE-based oil and tanker player Akron Trade and Transport to its first VLCC purchase.

The owner is understood to have been willing to pay around $26m for the 18-year-old VLCC Pantariste , marking Akron’s first ship purchase of the year.

The seller of the ship, Andreas Martinos-led Minerva Marine, has been more active in 2020, selling three vintage aframaxes earlier this year.