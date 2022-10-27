Al Seer Marine adds another VLCC

Fast-growing Al Seer Marine has bagged another VLCC, its third in the space of four months. The company has taken the 2020-built Elandra Everest, and renamed it Acrux .

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, said: “The sentiment for tankers is strong, with VLCC earnings having risen consistently since June. The global tanker demand is expected to grow by about 5% in 2023, exacerbated by rising production and the reorganisation of some of the trade routes.”

The Abu Dhabi firm now has 10 ships including a growing stable of LPG assets with plans to add two more ships before the end of the year.