Middle EastTankers

Al Seer Marine adds another VLCC

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 27, 2022
0 72 Less than a minute
F Rull / MarineTraffic

Fast-growing Al Seer Marine has bagged another VLCC, its third in the space of four months. The company has taken the 2020-built Elandra Everest, and renamed it Acrux.

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, said: “The sentiment for tankers is strong, with VLCC earnings having risen consistently since June. The global tanker demand is expected to grow by about 5% in 2023, exacerbated by rising production and the reorganisation of some of the trade routes.”

The Abu Dhabi firm now has 10 ships including a growing stable of LPG assets with plans to add two more ships before the end of the year.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 27, 2022
0 72 Less than a minute
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button