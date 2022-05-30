GasMiddle East

Al Seer Marine adds two LPG carriers

Al Seer Marine

Abu Dhabi’s Al Seer Marine, a subsidiary of International Holding Company (IHC), has acquired the 20,700 cu m LPG carriers Alcor and Alkaid for AED246m ($67m).

Fast-growing Al Seer Marine has targeted buying 15 ships in 2022, a mix of gas carriers and product tankers.

Guy Neivens, CEO of Al Seer Marine, said: “Due to its strong operating and financial position, Al Seer Marine is able to capitalise on the increasingly favourable fundamentals in global shipping, particularly in the LPG segment. The company is developing a robust pipeline of clients and is moving rapidly to meet fast-growing demand for charters. These transactions are building significant scale in our operations and providing attractive returns to the company and its shareholders.”

