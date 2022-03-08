Alabama Port Authority receives federal funds for multimodal investments

The US Department of Transportation last week awarded $38m to the Alabama State Port Authority (ASPA) to construct multi-modal transportation assets in Mobile, Ala.

The ASPA will invest the funds in an interterminal connector bridge at its container intermodal complex to connect the marine terminal with intermodal container transfer facility (ICTF) terminals and adjacent logistics park. The connector will enable direct, low-emission transfer of containers from ocean vessels to rail via the ICTF or to warehouse distribution centres located within the logistics park.

The port will also invest in site development and civil infrastructure in preparation for the construction of distribution centres at the Mobile Harbour, where a $367m channel deepening and widening program is underway and expected to be completed by late 2024 or early 2025.

“The timing of this grant could not be better,” said John Driscoll of the ASPA. “We just closed out calendar year 2021 with unprecedented growth at our container intermodal facilities.”

In calendar year 2021, containerized cargo volumes increased by 19% over 2020 volumes and refrigerated containers posted a 50% increase in volume compared with 2020. The port attributes much of this growth to an investment of nearly $74m in refrigerated facilities.

Since, 2015, the Port of Mobile’s volume has grown by 120%, making it one of the fastest growing container ports in the US, according to a statement from the port.