Alam Maritim awarded new underwater services contract May 6th, 2020

Malaysia’s Alam Maritim Resources has been awarded a contract by Sapura OMV Upstream to provide underwater services.

The contract is scheduled to commence in June, and has a value of around MYR6.5m (US$1.5m).

Established in 1998, Alam Maritim is one of Malaysia’s largest OSV owners with a fleet of 39 vessels.