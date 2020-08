Malaysian offshore service provider Alam Maritim has been awarded a contract by Repsol for the provision of subsea inspection, maintenance and repair services in Malaysia.

The contract is for a duration of five years and the value depends on the actual work order by Repsol. The first vessel for the project will be mobilised in mid-August.

Established in 1998, Alam Maritim is one of Malaysia’s largest OSV owners with a fleet of 41 offshore vessels.