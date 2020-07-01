Alang coronavirus scare sparks concern of another demo closure

Shipbreaking, which had only recently gradually emerged from lockdown, risks being put back on hold as news emerges of four crew from a ship that beached at Alang, India’s premier demo destination, over the weekend have tested positive for coronavirus.

The entire crew of the Jakarta are now under quarantine.

Authorities in India have developed strict procedures for ships heading for demolition that require all crew to be tested for coronavirus and to be quarantined in special quarters for 14 days, making the cost of recycling a vessel considerably higher.