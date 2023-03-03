AsiaShipyards

Alang seeks to become car junkyard

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 3, 2023
The most famous ship recycling area in the world could be about to come a car junkyard too.

Alang on the west coast of India in Gujarat province is exploring the possibility of scrapping cars in addition to its market-leading position when it comes to dismantling ships.

At the behest of the Ship Recycling Industries Association – India, the government in New Delhi has asked the Gujarat Maritime Board and the Department of Ports and Transport of the state government to come out with necessary orders and standard operating procedures to explore the possibility of allowing the existing yards to double up as vehicle scrapping units.

Last week New Delhi decided to reduce customs duty on the import of vessels and other floating structures for breaking to 0% from 3% with immediate effect, something cash buyer Wirana described as an “important step” by the government to ensure that ship recyclers from India remain competitive with counterparts in Bangladesh and Pakistan.

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

