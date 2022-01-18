EuropeFinance and Insurance

Alantra establishes ship finance team

Alantra, an alternative asset management, investment banking, and credit portfolio advisory firm, has recruited a maritime and offshore investment banking team within its investment banking division.

The new shipping team is four strong, including two managing partners: George Giannakis and Nicholas Petrakakos who join from StormHarbour Securities. The two managing partners have completed over 35 transactions for more than $1.7bn since 2016. The team plans to further grow by adding another two members in the short term.

Giannakis commented: “We are thrilled to join Alantra’s global platform and entrepreneurial spirit. Alantra’s strong geographical footprint in major shipping centres will add great value to our client and investors’ portfolio and will help us capitalise significant market opportunities in a fast-changing maritime environment.”

