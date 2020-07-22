AsiaEuropeTankers

Alba Tankers snaps up Norstar product tanker

July 22, 2020
Sweden’s Alba Tankers has added to its fleet with the acquisition of a product tanker from Singapore’s Norstar Shipping, Splash understands.

Brokers are reporting that Alba has paid $7.9m for 2008-built 11,500 dwt oil/chemical tanker Norstar Biscay. The price is in excess of the $6.56m value placed on the ship by VesselsValue, however the tanker has just completed a special survey and has a ballast water treatment system fitted.

The acquisition takes Alba’s owned fleet to eight tankers according to VesselsValue, while Alba’s website shows it currently operates a fleet of 16 vessels excluding this latest acquisition.

Norstar acquired Norstar Biscay in 2014 for around $10m.

