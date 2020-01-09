Alcohol poisoning kills crewmember onboard Boskalis heavylift ship

Alcohol poisoning kills crewmember onboard Boskalis heavylift ship

January 9th, 2020 Europe, Operations 0 comments

Alcohol poisoning has been cited for the death of one crewmen and illness of another five men onboard the Boskalis operated heavylift ship Boka Vanguard earlier this week.

The incident happened when the ship was sailing near Durban, South Africa, carrying Petrobras’ newbuild FPSO P-70 from a Chinese shipyard to Brazil. The ship requested emergency assistance from South Africa’s Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), stating five Brazilian personnel onboard the ship were ill and another one had died.

Brazilian local media G1 reported that the cause of the illness is ethyl alcohol ingestion, but no further details were provided.

MRCC  coordinated two helicopters and rescue boat Alick Rennie for the rescue operation. The paramedics provided care for the five sick crew onboard the ship before they were transferred to a local hospital by helicopter for further treatment. All of them are now in stable condition. The body of the deceased remained onboard at the master’s request.

Boka Vanguard later continued its voyage to Santos Basin off the coast of Sao Paulo.

The P-70 FPSO was completed by the COOEC shipyard in Qingdao and is expected to commence operations early this year.

 

Facebook Twitter Google+ LinkedIn Pinterest WhatsApp
Jason Jiang

Jason is one of the most prolific writers on the diverse China shipping & logistics industry and his access to the major maritime players with business in China has proved an invaluable source of exclusives. Having been working at Asia Shipping Media since inception, Jason is the chief correspondent of Splash and associate editor of Maritime CEO magazine. Previously he had written for a host of titles including Supply Chain Asia, Cargo Facts and Air Cargo Week.

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

© Asia Shipping Media Pte Ltd 2020. All rights reserved. SG.