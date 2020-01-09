Home Sector Operations Alcohol poisoning kills crewmember onboard Boskalis heavylift ship January 9th, 2020 Jason Jiang Europe, Operations

Alcohol poisoning has been cited for the death of one crewmen and illness of another five men onboard the Boskalis operated heavylift ship Boka Vanguard earlier this week.

The incident happened when the ship was sailing near Durban, South Africa, carrying Petrobras’ newbuild FPSO P-70 from a Chinese shipyard to Brazil. The ship requested emergency assistance from South Africa’s Marine Rescue Coordination Centre (MRCC), stating five Brazilian personnel onboard the ship were ill and another one had died.

Brazilian local media G1 reported that the cause of the illness is ethyl alcohol ingestion, but no further details were provided.

MRCC coordinated two helicopters and rescue boat Alick Rennie for the rescue operation. The paramedics provided care for the five sick crew onboard the ship before they were transferred to a local hospital by helicopter for further treatment. All of them are now in stable condition. The body of the deceased remained onboard at the master’s request.

Boka Vanguard later continued its voyage to Santos Basin off the coast of Sao Paulo.

The P-70 FPSO was completed by the COOEC shipyard in Qingdao and is expected to commence operations early this year.