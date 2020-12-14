AsiaBunkeringEnvironment

Algae propels MOL tugboat on landmark voyage

Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 14, 2020
0 4 Less than a minute

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) today revealed it has conducted successful sea trials on one of its tugboats fuelled in part by a micro-algae not dissimilar to brown seaweed.

The test took place on the tugboat 13 Tamashio at the port of Nagoya using renewable biodiesel fuel developed by Tokyo-headquartered euglena Co.

The fuel, which is also being marketed to the aviation sector, is produced with used cooking oil and Euglena, a type of algae similar to brown seaweed and sea tangle. Marine diesel engines can run on this next- generation fuel with no modifications.

Tags
Sam Chambers Sam ChambersDecember 14, 2020
0 4 Less than a minute
Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Back to top button