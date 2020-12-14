Algae propels MOL tugboat on landmark voyage

Mitsui OSK Lines (MOL) today revealed it has conducted successful sea trials on one of its tugboats fuelled in part by a micro-algae not dissimilar to brown seaweed.

The test took place on the tugboat 13 Tamashio at the port of Nagoya using renewable biodiesel fuel developed by Tokyo-headquartered euglena Co.

The fuel, which is also being marketed to the aviation sector, is produced with used cooking oil and Euglena, a type of algae similar to brown seaweed and sea tangle. Marine diesel engines can run on this next- generation fuel with no modifications.