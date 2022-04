The last trading ship of Algerian line CNAN Nord has been detained in Antwerp. The 9,500 dwt multipurpose (MPP) ship Sedrata was detained in Belgium over a series of deficiencies, according to Alphaliner.

CNAN Nord has faced severe financial difficulties lately. The line is a subsidiary of state-owned shipowner Groupe Algerien de Transport Maritime (GATMA). CNAN Nord’s seven MPPs have now been detained at ports around the world.