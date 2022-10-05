AsiaContainersGreater China

Alibaba-linked Transfar readies for its largest fleet expansion

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersOctober 5, 2022
Singapore-registered, Alibaba-linked Transfar Shipping is gearing up for its most significant expansion to date.

Transfar at the beginning of last week received the newbuilt 1,800 teu container vessel A Goryu from Yangzijiang Shipbuilding, a ship bound for the transpacific, a trade lane the carrier is ready to add much larger tonnage to in the coming years, even while other new entrants retreat from the fast declining route.

Alphaliner is reporting Transfar is in the market to order 8,000 teu ships, with an eye on making them methanol duel fuel too. A Chinese yard is expected to win the order with the ships likely costing in the region of $115m to $120m each.

Transfar is owned by Chinese 3PL Worldwide Logistics, a company in which Cainiao, Alibaba’s logistics arm, bought sizeable stake in 2020. Alphaliner lists it as the 51st liner in the world today with a fleet about to break through the 17,000 teu mark.

