Alicat to build North Star’s hybrid daughter craft for offshore wind sector

Great Yarmouth-based marine and engineering specialist Alicat has won a multi-million-pound contract from Aberdeen-based North Star Renewables to build the world’s first hybrid powered daughter craft fleet destined for the Dogger Bank wind farm, 130 km off the northeast coast of England.

Alicat has been awarded North Star’s initial contract to bring its first two daughter crafts to the renewables market that will utilise combination of diesel and electric outboards – a world-first for this form of workboat, according to North Star.

Designed by Southampton-based naval architects Chartwell Marine in collaboration with North Star, the daughter craft will be used to transfer technicians from their accommodation onboard North Star’s service offshore vessels (SOVs), to work on the offshore wind turbines at Dogger Bank A and B a joint venture between SSE Renewables, Equinor and Eni.

North Star currently has 63 daughter craft within the existing fleet, managed and maintained by the two rescue boat divisions in Aberdeen and Lowestoft. The company said it will be commencing a recruitment programme for new seafarers in the next six months. The firm is looking to hire around 130 onshore and offshore personnel from across the UK to support the Dogger Bank project.