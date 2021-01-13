All 22 crew rescued as bulk carrier sinks in the Philippine Sea

AsiaDry CargoGreater ChinaOperations

Sam Chambers January 13, 2021
A Taiwanese fishing vessel rescued all 22 crew from a Panama-flagged bulk carrier which sank this morning in the Philippine Sea.

The Yong Feng was carrying a cargo of timber from Papua New Guinea to China when the cargo shifted, the ship listed sharply and took on water. An emergency call was placed at 3.50 am and all crew made for lifeboats.

The Japan Coast Guard coordinated the search and rescue with a Taiwanese trawler able to pick the crew up around eight hours after the 13,800 dwt bulk carrier had sunk.

The crew consisted of 14 Chinese nationals and eight Bangladeshi nationals.

European database Equasis lists the Yong Feng as managed by Dalian Chain Star Ship Management.

