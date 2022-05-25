EuropeOperations

All Aboard Alliance launches in Zurich

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 25, 2022
Yesterday in Zurich industry leaders from across the global maritime value chain came together to launch the All Aboard Alliance, with the aim of creating a platform for collaborative action to make the maritime industry more diverse, equitable, and inclusive as it battles other industries for talent.

The All Aboard Alliance is designed around five principles which member companies are encouraged to implement in internal policies, procedures, and leadership practices. These include appointing a business sponsor to lead and ensure accountability of diversity, equity and inclusion ands well as suitable education for management to understand how best to foster the right kind of workplace.

“It is imperative at this pivotal time, where a diversity of skills and competences is paramount to innovating our way through the continuous evolution and developments in decarbonisation, digitalisation, and automation,” said Mikael Skov, CEO of Hafnia and co-chair of the All Aboard Alliance.

The group, with 26 companies signed up at the outset, is supported by the Diversity Study Group, Swiss Re, and the Global Maritime Forum.

“To retain its competitiveness and to successfully deal with the challenges headed our way, the maritime industry needs to increasingly work together to retain existing talent and attract new. The All Aboard Alliance is here to lead and facilitate this transformation through the collaboration and actions of its member companies, and to take the immediate steps needed to move from intent to action with an impact,” said Su Yin Anand, head of shipping at South32 and co-chair of the All Aboard Alliance.

