All Japanese ports to close for 24 hours on Sunday

Workers at every Japanese port will down tools for 24 hours this Sunday with no ships to be worked on across the archipelago, the world’s third largest economy.

Every year around February to April, Japan enters Shunto, the spring wage offensive, where unions and employers wrestle over salaries.

The waterfront front is primarily led by the Japan Harbor and Transportation Association (JHTA) on the one side and the National Federation of Dockworkers Union of Japan (Nikoren).

Agitating for a greater pay pack, Japanese dockworkers have decided to go on strike.

“This impacts all ports in Japan and all dockworkers and there will be a total lockdown for the full 24 hours,” an update from Crane Worldwide Logistics stated.

