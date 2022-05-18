Allseas adds Bangladesh to its liner coverage

UK-based shipping agent DKT Allseas turned liner operator is now giving Bangladeshi exporters their first direct sailing to North Europe.

The company, which started chartering in tonnage for China – Liverpool services 13 months ago, has added Chittagong to its port calls. According to Alphaliner, DKT Allseas now operates five 1,400 to 1,900 teu multipurpose ships on its China Xpress service and is keen to add more tonnage.

Two other new names on the Asia – Europe tradelanes – Italy’s Rifline and Switerzland’s Commodities Supply – are focused on giving Bangladesh exporters direct services into the Mediterranean.

The Bangladeshi government has recently laid out plans to try and more than double the amount of exports it manages within just three years. Chittagong, the county’s top port, took receipt of five new gantry cranes from China earlier this month.