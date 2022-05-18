AsiaContainers

Allseas adds Bangladesh to its liner coverage

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 18, 2022
0 50 1 minute read
DKT Allseas

UK-based shipping agent DKT Allseas turned liner operator is now giving Bangladeshi exporters their first direct sailing to North Europe.

The company, which started chartering in tonnage for China – Liverpool services 13 months ago, has added Chittagong to its port calls. According to Alphaliner, DKT Allseas now operates five 1,400 to 1,900 teu multipurpose ships on its China Xpress service and is keen to add more tonnage.

Two other new names on the Asia – Europe tradelanes – Italy’s Rifline and Switerzland’s Commodities Supply – are focused on giving Bangladesh exporters direct services into the Mediterranean.

The Bangladeshi government has recently laid out plans to try and more than double the amount of exports it manages within just three years. Chittagong, the county’s top port, took receipt of five new gantry cranes from China earlier this month.

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMay 18, 2022
0 50 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button