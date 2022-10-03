EuropeOffshore

Allseas awarded more decommissioning work in UK North Sea

Allseas has been awarded a contract by UK-based operator EnQuest to remove the topsides of its Heather platform in the North Sea.

The contract will cover all the engineering, preparation, removal, and disposal of the asset topsides, mobilising the 2014-built heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit.

The Heather facility was brought online in 1978 and produced oil until a fire incident in October 2019. The topside removal is set for 2025, with preparations to begin next year. EnQuest said it would award a separate contract for the Heather jacket removal scope in due course.

The EnQuest deal for the Swiss-based Allseas comes hot on the heels of a major decommissioning deal with TAQA UK for the removal and disposal of multiple Northern North Sea facilities.

