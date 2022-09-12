Allseas contracts DEME and Van Oord for offshore pipeline project in Australia

Belgium-based marine contractor DEME and its Dutch counterpart, Van Oord, have been awarded a contract by Swiss-based offshore services firm Allseas in support of the Darwin pipeline duplication project, located offshore Northern Australia.

The joint venture will be responsible for providing support for the shallow water pipeline installation scope in Northern Territory (NT) waters, including trenching, pipe pull operations and rock placement work near the Santos-operated Darwin LNG plant.

A cutter suction dredger, a trailing suction hopper dredger and a backhoe dredger will be deployed for this project, as well as a fallpipe vessel for the rock placement works and a linear pulling winch for the pipe pull.

Santos proposed to build and operate the Darwin pipeline duplication project to allow gas from the Barossa gas field in the Timor Sea to be transported to the Darwin LNG facility. The gas pipeline would be approximately 100 km in NT waters, duplicate a section of the existing Bayu-Undan pipeline, and include a shore crossing at Wickham Point in the Greater Darwin Area.

Earlier this month, Canada’s Shawcor, through its pipe coating division, Pipeline Performance Group, won a definitive contract from Allseas to provide anti-corrosion, internal flow coat, and concrete weight coatings for the project.