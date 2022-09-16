EuropeOffshore

Allseas founder hands the reins to his son 

Swiss-based offshore contractor Allseas has announced that its founder and president, Edward Heerema, is stepping aside after nearly four decades at the helm. 

He will be replaced by his eldest son, Pieter, but will remain as chairman and concentrate on developing and integrating new technological developments.

Edward Heerema launched Allseas in 1985 and has since built the company into a global offshore contractor. He developed the concept of dynamically positioned subsea pipelay with the introduction of Allseas’ first vessel, Lorelay, followed by the Solitaire in 1998, which enabled operators to develop previously inaccessible ultra-deepwater assets. In 2016, he realised a lifetime vision with the launch of the world’s largest construction vessel, Pioneering Spirit.

“Founding and building Allseas took an enormous amount of creativity, energy and perseverance. My ideas were sometimes doubted, but I was always determined to succeed. Over these many years, we established Allseas as a reliable contractor, with a reputation of changing the industry through innovation and pioneering spirit,” Heerema said.

