Allseas picks up work on Vattenfall’s UK wind farm

Allseas has won transport and installation work in the offshore wind sector for Vattenfall’s Norfolk Boreas project off the coast of Norfolk, UK.

The Swiss-based marine construction specialist has been contracted by Siemens Energy to set up the project’s converter station. The German firm and Norway’s Aker Solutions are in charge of the wind farm’s grid connection infrastructure including the HVDC offshore platform, onshore substation and connection to the national grid.

Allseas also has options for two similar HVDC platforms for the neighbouring Norfolk Vanguard wind farm, pending an investment decision by Vattenfall.

Located 47 km off the Norfolk coast and with a capacity of 1.4 GW, Norfolk Boreas is the first phase of Vattenfall’s Norfolk offshore wind zone. The wind zone will produce enough renewable electricity to power around 4.6m homes and save around six million tonnes of CO² when fully operational.

The three platforms – Boreas, Vanguard East and Vanguard West – will house HVDC conversion technology. Topsides weights are between 10,000 and 11,300 tonnes, with the jackets weighing about 3000 tonnes. The 2014-built heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit has been earmarked for the job set to be executed in 2026.