Allseas scores major decommissioning deal in UK North Sea

Swiss-based offshore contractor Allseas has landed a major decommissioning deal with TAQA UK for the removal and disposal of multiple Northern North Sea facilities.

Aberdeen-based TAQA manages the UK North Sea exploration and production portfolio for UAE-headquartered utilities and energy group Abu Dhabi National Energy Company (TAQA).

The engineering, preparation, removal and disposal contract comprises TAQA’s Eider Alpha, Tern Alpha, North Cormorant and Cormorant Alpha platforms.

The combined weight of the topsides and jackets to be removed is around 114,000 tonnes, making this the largest single offshore UK Continental Shelf decommissioning contract scope to date, Allseas said.

All structures will be lifted and removed to shore as single units using Allseas’ heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit . The execution is planned for post-2025.