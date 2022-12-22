Allseas secures Aker BP installation contract

Swiss-based marine construction specialist Allseas has been selected to provide offshore transport and installation services for a new processing platform topsides facility with well bay area and living quarters (NOA PdQ) in the NOAKA area development operated by Aker BP in the Norwegian North Sea.

The contract award follows the successful completion of front-end engineering and design (FEED) work for a single-lift transport and installation solution tailored to Allseas’ heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit for the topsides, located some 200 km northwest of Stavanger.

“It will be one of the heaviest offshore installation projects in history,” said Matthijs Groenewegen, Allseas vice president of projects.

“Pioneering Spirit’s transport and single-lift capacity is unprecedented in the offshore industry. This contract shows that operators view Pioneering Spirit as a fast, safe, efficient, and sustainable option for the installation of offshore facilities.”

Allseas performed the FEED work for the topsides in collaboration with Aker BP between September 2021 and December 2022. The NOA PdQ will function as a hub operated by Aker BP, with other fields developed as subsea tiebacks or unmanned platforms. The work is scheduled for 2026.