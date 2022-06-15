ContainersEurope

Allseas Shipping Company launches

UK-based shipping agent DKT Allseas turned liner operator has this week officially launched its own container shipping company.

Allseas Shipping Company comes after the company has been running its China Xpress service for the past 17 months, latterly adding in connections linking Bangladesh with Europe.

New service routes announced this week will include calls in Genoa, Valencia, East India, Vietnam, Cambodia, along with transpacific routes to the US and Canada.

Allseas recently announced a series of long-term vessel time charters which includes a first vessel to carry the company name, the 2,000 teu Allseas Pioneer.

Group co-founder Darren Wright said: “The Allseas Pioneer is the first in a series of six of our own branded container vessels, with an investment of over $150m, such is the commitment we have to the new company and the customers using it to steady their supply chains.”

