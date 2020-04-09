Allseas wins Aker BP removal contract

April 9th, 2020 Europe, Offshore 0 comments

Allseas has secured a contract by Aker BP for the removal and disposal of multiple topsides and jackets from the Valhall field in the Norwegian North Sea. 

The work scope includes the removal and disposal of the drilling platform topsides and jacket, and production and compression platform topsides and jacket from the Valhall complex. It also includes the topsides and jacket from the connected Hod field.

Allseas will utilise heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit for the work which will be carried out between 2021 and 2026.

Aker BP has also taken an option for the removal and disposal of the Valhall quarters platform jacket and the jacket on the Ekofisk field.

Grant Rowles

Grant spent nine years at Informa Group based in London, Sydney, Hong Kong and Singapore. He gained strong management experience in publishing, conferences and awards schemes in the shipping and legal areas, working on a number of titles including Lloyd's List. In 2009 Grant joined Seatrade responsible for the commercial development of Seatrade’s Asia products. In 2012, with Sam Chambers, he co-founded Asia Shipping Media.

