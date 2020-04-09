Home Sector Offshore Allseas wins Aker BP removal contract April 9th, 2020 Grant Rowles Europe, Offshore

Allseas has secured a contract by Aker BP for the removal and disposal of multiple topsides and jackets from the Valhall field in the Norwegian North Sea.

The work scope includes the removal and disposal of the drilling platform topsides and jacket, and production and compression platform topsides and jacket from the Valhall complex. It also includes the topsides and jacket from the connected Hod field.

Allseas will utilise heavy lift vessel Pioneering Spirit for the work which will be carried out between 2021 and 2026.

Aker BP has also taken an option for the removal and disposal of the Valhall quarters platform jacket and the jacket on the Ekofisk field.