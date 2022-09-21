Allseas wins Mexican offshore pipelay contract

Swiss-based marine construction specialist Allseas has won a contract from TC Energy for a major offshore pipeline delivering natural gas to southeast Mexico.

The company’s pipelay vessels will install the 36-inch pipeline, which will run approximately 700 km south along the coast from Tuxpan connecting the ports of Coatzacoalcos and Dos Bocas.

The Southeast Gateway pipeline is the first major natural gas infrastructure project to emerge from a new strategic alliance between TC Energy and Mexico’s state utility, CFE.

The deal, with an undisclosed value, marks Allseas’ second pipeline project in Mexico following the 685 km long Sur de Texas-Tuxpan pipeline in 2017. Pipelay is expected to commence at the end of 2023, with the pipeline in service by the mid-2025.