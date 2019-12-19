Alma Maritime readies to cut cape fleet in half

Stamatis Molaris-led Alma Maritime is back in the S&P market. Broker sources tell Splash that the wet and dry outfit is attempting to cut its cape fleet in two, circulating its youngest bulker, the nine-year-old, Korean-built 180,100 dwt Cape Leonidas for sale. Online portal VesselsValue reckons the vessel is worth around $22m, about one third of what the Greek outfit paid for it from the yard back in 2010.

In May, Alma Maritime made headlines selling its oldest capesize, securing $12m for the 2003-built, 176,298 dwt Iron Fritz. This sale was soon followed in July with the 170,000 dwt Cape Maria, which went to Greek peers for $13.8m.

The expected sale of the Cape Leonidas will leave the private outfit with one 14-year-old cape and four suezmaxes.