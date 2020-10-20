Alpha Bulkers acquires Oldendorff capesize

Less than a minute

Angelicoussis family-backed Alpha Bulkers has acquired the 2011-built 180,600 dwt capesize bulker Tilda Oldendorff from German owner Oldendorff Carriers.

Both Allied Shipbroking and VesselsValue reported that Alpha Bulkers bought the South Korean-built vessel for a price of $18.4m, significantly under the $20.38m valuation according to VesselsValue.

According to VesselsValue data, Alpha Bulkers recently also sold two 2000-built capesize bulkers, Alpha Century and Alpha Era, to Chinese buyers.

Alpha Bulkers owns a fleet of 33 bulk carriers.