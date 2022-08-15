Altera Infrastructure enters chapter 11 as part of financial restructuring

UK-based Altera Infrastructure, formerly Teekay Offshore, has commenced a Chapter 11 process in the US after entering into a restructuring support agreement with its creditors. Together with its thirty-seven affiliated debtors, the company filed for bankruptcy protection in the Southern District of Texas.

The Brookfield Asset Management-controlled company said the restructuring support deal has been struck with approximately 71% of its funded debt obligations, which includes Brookfield and a super-majority of its bank lenders.

The deal contemplates, among other things, addressing more than $1bn of secured and unsecured holding company debt, $400m of preferred equity, and $550m of secured asset-level bank debt, a comprehensive reprofiling of Altera’s bank loan facilities to better align cash flow with debt service obligations, and the continued support of Altera’s equity sponsor, Brookfield.

In addition, Altera said it had obtained a commitment from Brookfield for a $50m debtor in possession financing to help fund its restructuring process and ensure ordinary course operations remain unimpaired during the Chapter 11 process.

“We are confident that this Chapter 11 process will result in a comprehensive recapitalisation transaction that will not only stabilise liquidity, but also deleverage our balance sheet and better position Altera for future growth,” said Ingvild Saether, CEO of Altera Infrastructure.

Kirkland & Ellis LLP is serving as the company’s restructuring counsel, Jackson Walker as local counsel, FTI Consulting, as a financial advisor, Evercore is acting as an investment banker, and Stretto is acting as claims and noticing agent.

Altera has a fleet of 41 vessels, including FPSO units, shuttle tankers, floating storage and offtake units, long-distance towing and offshore installation vessels and a unit for maintenance and safety. The majority of its fleet is employed on medium-term contracts.

Altera Shuttle Tankers and FPSO joint ventures are not part of the restructuring process. The company said it would continue to operate in the normal course during restructuring.