Altera seals Dorado FPSO contract with Santos

Altera Infrastructure, formerly Teekay Offshore, has been awarded a contract by Australia’s Santos to deliver front-end engineering and design for the floating production, storage and offloading facility set for the Dorado project in the Bedout Sub-basin, offshore Western Australia.

Santos said the FPSO contract is the project’s largest, comprising engineering, procurement, construction, installation, commissioning and testing of the facility. The contract will commence with full definition engineering by Altera to confirm the technical requirements for the FPSO and associated disconnectable mooring system.

Dorado is an integrated oil and gas project which is planned to be developed in two phases. The initial development involves the production of oil and condensate through a wellhead platform (WHP) and FPSO. Gas will be reinjected in the initial phase to enhance oil and condensate recovery, followed by a planned future phase of gas production to backfill Santos’ domestic gas infrastructure in WA.

Santos holds an 80% interest in the Dorado project and is the operator. The remaining interest is held by Carnarvon Petroleum. A contract for the design, supply and installation of the WHP will be awarded soon.