Altera Shuttle Tankers seals TotalEnergies suezmax fixture

Altera Shuttle Tankers has sealed a deal with French energy major TotalEnergies for the charter of its 2013-built suezmax Samba Spirit .

The company did not disclose the value of the contract but said it was for 22 months with options attached for TotalEnergies to extend the charter for an additional two or four months. The contract starts in the third quarter of this year following the completion of the vessel’s mid-life dry-docking and upgrade.

While reporting its quarterly net profit of $28.3m, Altera Shuttle Tankers, which owns 20 vessels, also revealed an agreement to take KNOT Offshore Partners’ Ingrid Knutsen on charter, a 2013-built aframax that it had operated in the past.

The company was formed in 2017 by Brookfield Asset Management-controlled Altera Infrastructure, formerly Teekay Offshore, which earlier this year emerged from the chapter 11 process in the US Bankruptcy Court. Consequently, Altera struck a long-term bareboat charter deal with Norway’s Equinor for the Petrojarl Knarr FPSO vessel set to operate on the Rosebank oil and gas field off Shetland.