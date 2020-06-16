Alur Biru Maritim orders three deck cargo carriers at Wuchang Shipbuilding

June 16th, 2020 Asia, Dry Cargo 0 comments

Indonesian owner Alur Biru Maritim (ABM) has placed an order at China’s Wuchang Shipbuilding for the construction of three 13,000 dwt deck cargo carriers.

Delivery of the vessels are scheduled in 2021. The shipyard has previously delivered four vessels of the same type to the owner.

ABM is an affiliate company of Singapore-based LD Port & Logistics, a Louis Dreyfus Armateurs’ subsidiary, and currently operates a fleet of four deck cargo carriers.

