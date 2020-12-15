AM Nomikos places panamax bulker in Baumarine pool

The Baumarine pool, managed by Klaveness and Marubeni joint venture MaruKlav, has announced that Greek owner AM Nomikos Transworld has decided to join the pool with the 2001-built 74,000 dwt bulker Braveheart .

“The benefit of global trade and market upside remains for all owners through pool activities and we are pleased to see how the Baumarine pool has been well positioned for the current upswing in the market,” said Mark Ravenscroft, commercial director of AM Nomikos UK.

“With AM Nomikos we have added a strong owner with great expertise within the dry bulk space, we look forward to optimizing their fleet and sharing insights around commercial management in general,” said Michael Jorgensen, managing director of MaruKlav.

AM Nomikos Transworld also operates the AMN Aquarius Supramax Pool which currently manages a fleet of 44 ultramax and supramax vessels.