Amasus opts for suction sails

The EEMS Traveller , owned and operated by the Dutch shipowner Amasus Shipping, will start harnessing the power of wind. The 91 m long general cargo vessel will be retrofitted with two 17 m high eSAILs during a port call in 2022. A similar unit was installed by bound4blue in December 2021 on La Naumon, the largest suction sail ever built and installed on a ship.

The shipowner said the suction sails are expected to reduce the 2,850 dwt ship’s fuel costs and annual CO2 emissions by up to 30% in favourable trade routes. The installation will also reduce the vessel’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and improve the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), further extending its compliance with the IMO measures aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of international shipping.

Arend-Jan Rozema, managing director of Amasus Shipping: “Setting the right course is inextricably linked to shipping. In bound4blue we found a solid and professional partner in our mission as Amasus to reduce the energy footprint of our fleet. We feel that wind is one of the most sustainable energy sources available and should be used for all our benefit if possible. Reducing energy consumption by combining multiple techniques is the best pathway towards Sustainable Shipping.”