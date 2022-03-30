EnvironmentEurope

Amasus opts for suction sails

Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 30, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Amasus Shipping

The EEMS Traveller, owned and operated by the Dutch shipowner Amasus Shipping, will start harnessing the power of wind. The 91 m long general cargo vessel will be retrofitted with two 17 m high eSAILs during a port call in 2022. A similar unit was installed by bound4blue in December 2021 on La Naumon, the largest suction sail ever built and installed on a ship.

The shipowner said the suction sails are expected to reduce the 2,850 dwt ship’s fuel costs and annual CO2 emissions by up to 30% in favourable trade routes. The installation will also reduce the vessel’s Energy Efficiency Existing Ship Index (EEXI) and improve the Carbon Intensity Indicator (CII), further extending its compliance with the IMO measures aimed at reducing the carbon intensity of international shipping.

Arend-Jan Rozema, managing director of Amasus Shipping: “Setting the right course is inextricably linked to shipping. In bound4blue we found a solid and professional partner in our mission as Amasus to reduce the energy footprint of our fleet. We feel that wind is one of the most sustainable energy sources available and should be used for all our benefit if possible. Reducing energy consumption by combining multiple techniques is the best pathway towards Sustainable Shipping.”

Tags
Photo of Sam Chambers Sam ChambersMarch 30, 2022
0 0 1 minute read
Photo of Sam Chambers

Sam Chambers

Starting out with the Informa Group in 2000 in Hong Kong, Sam Chambers became editor of Maritime Asia magazine as well as East Asia Editor for the world’s oldest newspaper, Lloyd’s List. In 2005 he pursued a freelance career and wrote for a variety of titles including taking on the role of Asia Editor at Seatrade magazine and China correspondent for Supply Chain Asia. His work has also appeared in The Economist, The New York Times, The Sunday Times and The International Herald Tribune.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Back to top button