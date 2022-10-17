Amasus signs for four multipuropse newbuilds

Dutch shipowner Amasus Shipping has penned a deal with Handelskade Shipsales and Turkey’s Bogazici Shipyard for the construction of a series of four open-top multipurpose (MPP) shortsea cargo ships.

The Eems B-types have been engineered in collaboration with DEKC Maritime, classed by Lloyd’s Register and are close to 90 m long with a 14 m beam.

The ships will have a single hold with a total capacity of 178,300 cft and will be capable of carrying windmill blades and constructions in open top condition as well as containers, bulk cargo and break bulk cargoes.

Amasus said it expects the vessels to enter the market at the end of next year and be powered by diesel-electric engines, but also ready for the use of future non-fossil fuels. Financial details have not been disclosed.