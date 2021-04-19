Amazon adds 350 MW of UK offshore wind

Amazon has announced nine new utility-scale renewable energy projects, including a 350 MW wind farm off the coast of Scotland, making it the world’s largest corporate buyer of renewable energy.

Amazon’s newest project in the UK is also its largest in the country as well as the largest corporate renewable energy deal announced by any company in the UK to date.

“Amazon continues to scale up its investments in renewable energy as part of its effort to meet The Climate Pledge, our commitment to be net-zero carbon by 2040,” said Jeff Bezos, Amazon founder and CEO.

In December last year, Amazon signed its first offshore wind corporate power purchase agreement, and Europe’s largest to date. Danish renewable energy giant Ørsted will deliver power to Amazon from its planned 900 MW Borkum Riffgrund 3 offshore wind farm in Germany.

The company now has a total of 206 renewable energy projects globally, including 71 utility-scale wind and solar projects. With 8.5 GW of electricity production capacity globally to date, Amazon is on a path to 100% renewable energy by 2025, five years ahead of the original target of 2030.